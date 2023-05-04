Jordan Lyles will be on the hill for the Kansas City Royals when they take on Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -160 +135 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with eight wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 3-14 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 31 games with a total.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-13 6-10 3-12 5-10 6-17 2-5

