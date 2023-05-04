Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Grayson Rodriguez, who starts for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 25 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 109 (3.5 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .282.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.436 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Lyles (0-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lyles has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Twins L 8-6 Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito

