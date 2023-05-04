Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Kansas City Royals matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, starting at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 33 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .292/.389/.549 so far this season.

Pasquantino will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 hits with four doubles, three triples, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .222/.263/.421 on the year.

Witt Jr. takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .130 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 35 hits with five doubles, four home runs, 25 walks and 18 RBI.

He has a .313/.432/.464 slash line so far this year.

Rutschman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 2 4-for-5 3 0 1 6 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Mateo Stats

Jorge Mateo has five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 18 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .325/.371/.613 so far this year.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0

