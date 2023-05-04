The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino and his .690 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 33 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 67.7% of his 31 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 31), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pasquantino has an RBI in 10 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (45.2%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

