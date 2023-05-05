Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Phoenix Suns take on the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his last game (May 1 loss against the Nuggets) posted 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Let's look at Ayton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.0 16.2 Rebounds 9.5 10.0 9.8 Assists -- 1.7 1.2 PRA 26.5 29.7 27.2 PR 25.5 28 26



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.