Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .267.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 25 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In seven games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.37 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.28 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .339 against him.
