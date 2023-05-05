Friday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (8-24) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (6-26) at 8:10 PM (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Royals, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Royals will call on Brad Keller (2-2) versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller (0-2).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Royals as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Royals lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

Kansas City has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 119 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.64).

