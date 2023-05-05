Royals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (8-24) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (6-26) at 8:10 PM (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Royals, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Royals will call on Brad Keller (2-2) versus the Athletics and Kyle Muller (0-2).
Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Royals 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Royals as the favorite once.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.
- The Royals lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.
- Kansas City has not been bigger favorites this season than the -155 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Royals, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 119 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.64).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Brad Keller vs Bailey Ober
|April 30
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|May 2
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|-
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
