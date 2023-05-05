Vinnie Pasquantino will lead the charge for the Kansas City Royals (8-24) on Friday, May 5, when they square off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (6-26) at Kauffman Stadium at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Royals as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +125 moneyline odds. The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brad Keller - KC (2-2, 3.56 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (0-2, 6.28 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Royals have not played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win six times (18.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

