After one round of play at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, Tommy Fleetwood leads (-6). Watch the second round unfold from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to Watch the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Start Time: 6:50 AM ET

6:50 AM ET Venue: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards

Par 71/7,448 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Sunday TV: Golf Channel, CBS

Golf Channel, CBS Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Wells Fargo Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Tommy Fleetwood 1st -6 65 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2nd -5 66 Ryan Palmer 2nd -5 66 Taylor Moore 2nd -5 66 Kevin Streelman 2nd -5 66

Wells Fargo Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:02 AM ET Hole 1 Trace Crowe (-1/36th), Quinn Riley (+11/154th), Morgan DeNeen (+3/112th) 7:12 AM ET Hole 10 Tommy Fleetwood (-6/1st), Alexander Noren (+3/112th), Eric Cole (E/58th) 7:23 AM ET Hole 10 Xander Schauffele (-5/2nd), Jordan Spieth (+1/79th), Joohyung Kim (-4/7th) 7:34 AM ET Hole 10 Rickie Fowler (E/58th), Justin Thomas (-3/16th), Keegan Bradley (-1/36th) 7:45 AM ET Hole 10 Viktor Hovland (E/58th), Cameron Young (E/58th), Collin Morikawa (+2/101st) 7:56 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Scott (-4/7th), Shane Lowry (+1/79th), Sam Burns (E/58th) 8:07 AM ET Hole 10 Si Woo Kim (-3/16th), Tyrrell Hatton (-2/25th), Trey Mullinax (-1/36th) 8:18 AM ET Hole 10 Matthew NeSmith (-4/7th), Wyndham Clark (-4/7th), Davis Thompson (-2/25th) 8:29 AM ET Hole 10 Sam Ryder (+6/143rd), Greyson Sigg (+3/112th), Michael Kim (-3/16th) 8:40 AM ET Hole 10 Seonghyeon Kim (-1/36th), Henrik Norlander (-1/36th), David Lingmerth (E/58th)

