Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .266 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks.

Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).

In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

