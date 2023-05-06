Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .266 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.39 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.26 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
