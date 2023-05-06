MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Melendez is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • In 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%) Melendez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).
  • In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Waldichuk (0-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.