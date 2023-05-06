Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (8-25) versus the Oakland Athletics (7-26) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on May 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Brady Singer (2-3) to the mound, while Ken Waldichuk (0-2) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Royals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Royals have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

Kansas City has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -175 odds on them winning this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 63.6% chance to win.

Kansas City has scored 127 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Royals' 5.81 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule