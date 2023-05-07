Bobby Witt Jr. -- 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-6 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Witt Jr. is batting .240 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (24.2%).
  • In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .173 against him.
