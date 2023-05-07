MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .198.
- Melendez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this season (23.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.29).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 57 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- The Athletics are sending Miller (0-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .173 to opposing hitters.
