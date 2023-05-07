The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton has while batting .040.
  • Eaton produced a hit in one of 13 games so far this season.
  • He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.29 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 57 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Miller (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .173 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.