Sunday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (8-26) going head-to-head against the Oakland Athletics (8-26) at 2:10 PM (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Royals, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Athletics will give the nod to Mason Miller (0-1) versus the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (0-4).

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 matchups.

The Royals have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (25.8%) in those contests.

This year, Kansas City has won eight of 31 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.9 runs per game (131 total).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.78) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule