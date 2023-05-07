Vinnie Pasquantino -- batting .275 with four doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 35 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .516.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

In 23 of 34 games this season (67.6%) Pasquantino has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 34), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings