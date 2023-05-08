On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.
  • Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with two homers.
  • Witt Jr. has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits eight times (23.5%).
  • He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 13 games this season (38.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.50 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
