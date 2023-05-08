On Monday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is batting .164 with three doubles and five walks.
  • Bradley has picked up a hit in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bradley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
  • The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.443), and 10th in K/9 (11).
