After going 1-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .200.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.9%).

In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

