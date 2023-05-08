Nick Pratto -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Pratto has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Pratto has an RBI in three of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Cease (2-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
