Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Pratto -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Pratto has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Pratto has an RBI in three of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Cease (2-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.