Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a four-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

The favored White Sox have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +115. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The last 10 Royals games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City is 7-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 17 of 35 chances this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-16 6-10 4-13 5-12 7-18 2-7

