How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Dylan Cease and Zack Greinke are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals face off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 32 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 20th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 136 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.
- The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.64) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.
- In seven starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Colin Rea
