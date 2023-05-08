Monday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (9-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (12-23) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.

The Royals have won in nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won eight of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (136 total, 3.9 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

