Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's contest at Kauffman Stadium has the Kansas City Royals (9-26) matching up with the Chicago White Sox (12-23) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Royals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA).
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Royals' past 10 contests.
- The Royals have won in nine, or 28.1%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Kansas City has won eight of 30 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (136 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.64 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Colin Rea
