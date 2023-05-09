Player props can be found for Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, among others, when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-111) 9.5 (-115) 4.5 (-139) 2.5 (-182)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That is 1.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum's year-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-125) 5.5 (-120) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (+105)
  • The 23.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday is 3.1 less than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • He drains 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (-105) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-133) 1.5 (-133)
  • The 12.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Tuesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
  • White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-125) 10.5 (-139) 3.5 (-105) 0.5 (-128)
  • The 28.5-point over/under set for Embiid on Tuesday is 4.6 lower than his season scoring average of 33.1.
  • Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (3.5).
  • Embiid has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-115) 5.5 (-154) 7.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115)
  • The 21.5-point total set for James Harden on Tuesday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.
  • Harden's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Harden's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (7.5).
  • Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

