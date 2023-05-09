Today's NBA Playoff schedule has two exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Boston Celtics.

Today's NBA Games

The Boston Celtics play the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 57-25

57-25 PHI Record: 54-28

54-28 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth) PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -7.5

BOS -7.5 BOS Odds to Win: -298

-298 PHI Odds to Win: +241

+241 Total: 213 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Phoenix Suns

The Suns look to pull off a road win at the Nuggets on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 53-29

53-29 PHO Record: 45-37

45-37 DEN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)

115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth) PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG)

Nikola Jokic (24.5 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 9.8 APG) PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -6

DEN -6 DEN Odds to Win: -238

-238 PHO Odds to Win: +196

+196 Total: 227.5 points

