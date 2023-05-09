Luis Robert and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -145 +120 9 -115 -105 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Kansas City has won six of its 24 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-16 6-10 4-13 6-12 8-18 2-7

