Jordan Lyles will look to control Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox when they square off against his Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 33 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Kansas City ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 148 (4.1 per game).

The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.302).

The Royals rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.60) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.459 as a pitching staff, which is fourth-worst in baseball this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lyles (0-5) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lyles has made six starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Colin Rea 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta

