On Tuesday, May 9, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (12-24) visit Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (10-26) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 10 times and won five of those games.

The White Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (30.3%) in those games.

This year, the Royals have won five of 23 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

