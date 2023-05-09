Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals square off at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 37 hits with 12 doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashing .280/.381/.508 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded 35 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashing .240/.279/.438 so far this year.

Witt Jr. brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .213 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2 vs. Athletics May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Giolito Stats

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.67), 24th in WHIP (1.104), and 34th in K/9 (8.9).

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 18 6.0 0 0 0 7 1 at Twins Apr. 12 6.0 5 1 1 7 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 20 RBI (34 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .262/.347/.492 so far this year.

Robert has recorded a base hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .407 with three doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 33 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashed .246/.342/.418 on the season.

Vaughn brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

