The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-3.5) 209 -182 +130 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks average 116 points per game (11th in the league) while allowing 113.1 per contest (12th in the NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16 more points than this matchup's total.
  • These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 13.4 more points than the total for this contest.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0
Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1
RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6
Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

