Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- hitting .355 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .349 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%) Pratto has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in four games this year (30.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (30.8%).
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.2 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.60 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lynn (1-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 6.86 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
