Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will see Brad Keller at the rubber for the Kansas City Royals in the third game of a four-game series, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The White Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+110). A 9.5-run total is set for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
White Sox -135 +110 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-4.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
  • The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Kansas City has a record of 8-22, a 26.7% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 37 games with a total.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-17 6-10 4-13 6-13 8-19 2-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.