How to Watch the Royals vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brad Keller on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 34 home runs.
- Kansas City is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- The Royals rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in the majors with 150 total runs scored this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 23rd with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.55) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.437 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Keller (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on 11 hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Keller has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 4.9 innings per appearance.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Colin Rea
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Freddy Peralta
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Seth Lugo
