When the Chicago White Sox (13-24) and Kansas City Royals (10-27) face off at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, May 10, Lance Lynn will get the ball for the White Sox, while the Royals will send Brad Keller to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the White Sox (-145). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (1-4, 6.86 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-3, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' matchup against the White Sox but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the White Sox with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (29.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious six times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.