Royals vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (10-27) against the Chicago White Sox (13-24) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.
The probable starters are Lance Lynn (1-4) for the White Sox and Brad Keller (2-3) for the Royals.
Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won six of 25 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (150 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Athletics
|L 12-8
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|L 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|W 5-1
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|-
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Colin Rea
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Freddy Peralta
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Seth Lugo
