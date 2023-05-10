Wednesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (10-27) against the Chicago White Sox (13-24) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 10.

The probable starters are Lance Lynn (1-4) for the White Sox and Brad Keller (2-3) for the Royals.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Royals matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have come away with 10 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won six of 25 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (150 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Royals have pitched to a 5.55 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

