Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (.345 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .183 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Dozier has picked up a hit in nine of 25 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In four games this year (16.0%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in six of 25 games so far this year.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (63 total, 1.7 per game).
- Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
