Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils face off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes lead the series 3-1.

Hurricanes and Devils square off on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Devils Hurricanes 6-1 CAR 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 15th in the league with 262 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 82 28 43 71 65 45 45.2% Sebastian Aho 75 36 32 68 63 63 51.4% Brent Burns 82 18 42 60 52 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 82 18 24 42 48 29 51.4%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils' total of 222 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Devils are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Devils have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that time.

Devils Key Players