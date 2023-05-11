Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs White Sox Player Props
|Royals vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs White Sox
|Royals vs White Sox Odds
|Royals vs White Sox Prediction
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .267 with two doubles and three walks.
- This year, Garcia has posted at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Garcia has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|0
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.71).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in the league).
- The White Sox will send Clevinger (2-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.