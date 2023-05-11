Nick Pratto -- hitting .344 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on May 11 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .362.
  • Pratto has had a hit in nine of 14 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits six times (42.9%).
  • In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 35.7% of his games this season, Pratto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 35.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.71 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Clevinger makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.84 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
