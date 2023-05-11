Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 23rd in MLB play with 37 home runs. They average one per game.

Kansas City is 16th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Royals have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

Kansas City is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (159 total).

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 19th in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Kansas City's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Kansas City has a 5.43 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Royals combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.432).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with an 8.82 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Singer is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Singer is looking to secure his sixth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Seth Lugo 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Yu Darvish

