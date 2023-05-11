Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (11-27) will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, May 11. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (2-4, 8.82 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Royals and White Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favored in three games this season, but they have failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter without winning.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

Over the last 10 games, the Royals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 5-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the White Sox had a record of 4-2.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.