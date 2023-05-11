You can find player prop bet odds for Vinnie Pasquantino, Andrew Vaughn and others on the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.

He's slashed .298/.390/.539 so far this season.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 vs. Athletics May. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has recorded 39 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He has a slash line of .289/.347/.511 so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 vs. Athletics May. 7 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 vs. Athletics May. 6 2-for-3 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 35 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.

He has a slash line of .246/.337/.430 on the year.

Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Royals May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Reds May. 7 3-for-5 2 0 4 6 at Reds May. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has nine doubles, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (35 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .254/.335/.493 slash line so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Royals May. 8 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 7 2-for-2 4 0 2 3 0 at Reds May. 6 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.