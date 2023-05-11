Thursday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (11-27) against the Chicago White Sox (13-25) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 11.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (2-4) for the Royals and Mike Clevinger (2-3) for the White Sox.

Royals vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 7, White Sox 6.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Royals have been favored twice and lost both.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

The Royals have been listed as the favorite three times this season but have failed to win any of those games.

Kansas City has not won as favorites of -115 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 53.5% chance to win.

Kansas City ranks 19th in the majors with 159 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.43).

Royals Schedule