Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) squaring off at American Family Field (on May 13) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Brewers.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 6, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Royals games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious three times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (164 total runs).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.35) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule