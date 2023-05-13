Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 39 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 120 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 17th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Royals' .236 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Kansas City ranks 21st in the majors with 164 total runs scored this season.

The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a 1.442 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-4) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Greinke has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 White Sox W 12-5 Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox W 9-1 Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers L 5-1 Away Josh Taylor Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Adrian Houser 5/14/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Lyles Freddy Peralta 5/15/2023 Padres - Away Brad Keller Michael Wacha 5/16/2023 Padres - Away Brady Singer Seth Lugo 5/17/2023 Padres - Away - Yu Darvish 5/19/2023 White Sox - Away Zack Greinke Dylan Cease

