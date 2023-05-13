Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) will host Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (12-28) at American Family Field on Saturday, May 13, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+135). The over/under is 9 runs for this game.

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Royals and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Royals (+135), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Royals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 13 (56.5%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 2-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (28.6% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Brewers went 2-4 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with 11 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won three of 19 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Royals had a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

