Player prop bet odds for Willy Adames, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field on Saturday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has collected 42 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 19 runs.

He's slashing .284/.371/.514 on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 10 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 vs. White Sox May. 9 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 1 3

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 36 hits with five doubles, four triples, six home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 15 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .222/.263/.414 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 vs. White Sox May. 10 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Adrian Houser Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Houser Stats

Adrian Houser will get the start for the Brewers, his second of the season.

Houser Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 7 4.2 7 2 2 5 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Adames Stats

Adames has 31 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .225/.321/.406 slash line so far this year.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 12 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Giants May. 7 2-for-3 1 1 4 5 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Christian Yelich has 35 hits with four doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .248/.333/.362 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 1 at Giants May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 1

