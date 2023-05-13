The Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) and Kansas City Royals (12-28) clash on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Adrian Houser for the Brewers and Zack Greinke (1-4) for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-4 with a 5.18 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.18, with 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.

Greinke has recorded one quality start this season.

Greinke is seeking his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

The Brewers' Houser will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.714.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.