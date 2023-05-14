Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) and the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:10 PM on May 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-4.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Royals have been victorious in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won two of 18 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (167 total), Kansas City is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.32) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
